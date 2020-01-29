ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A 90 year old Odessa man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Ector County.

Velton R. Harry was traveling east in the westbound lane of State Highway 302 just 8:30 p.m. on January 28.

Another vehicle was traveling west in the westbound lane at the same time and the two vehicles collided.

Harry was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

