ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead, and one teen is in hospital following an accident at the intersection of Yukon Rd. and Moss Rd., six miles west of Odessa.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Dustin Eilers, 18, was traveling west on Yukon Road with Rodolfo Martinez, 39, a short distance behind.

DSP said Eilers slowed down to turn south on Moss Rd., when Martinez attempted to pass him as he was making a left turn.

Martinez then struck Eilers causing Martinez' vehicle to rollover.

Both Martinez and Eilers were taken to Medical Center Hospital. Martinez was pronounced dead on arrival and Eilers was treated for non-incapacitating injuries.