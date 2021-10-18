Odessa man dies in ATV crash at Abilene Speedway after business was closed

The Abilene Police Department said the man was involved in an ATV crash after the racetrack was closed.

ABILENE, Texas — An Odessa man died from injuries he received in an ATV crash Sunday morning at the Abilene Speedway.

According to the Abilene Police Department, at approximately 2:23 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an injured subject call at speedway, located at 6825 W. Hwy 80.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead with apparent trauma. Next of kin notification was made, and the victim was identified as Larry Hazard, 62, of Odessa.

APD's preliminary investigation showed Hazard was involved in an ATV accident on private property after the racetrack was closed. No other vehicles or ATVs were found to have contributed.

One other person was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.