ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Odessa.

DPS reports Richard D. Preston, Jr., 28, was traveling south on FM 866 in Ector County just before 2 a.m. on March 5.

Preston was traveling behind a semi-truck also going south on the same road.

The semi-truck then began to turn right onto a lease road. However as the vehicle was turning, Preston drove into a barrow ditch and struck the right side of the truck.

Preston was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

