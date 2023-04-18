Odessa man charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle

Victor Manuel Lopez has also been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Deadly Conduct.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle after a major crash in March.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Odessa Police Department responded to a crash in the 200 block of E. 100th on March 19. A 2018 Ram had struck the northwest corner of the residence and west post supporting the front awning.

Police found Lopez and a passenger laying outside of the vehicle with serious bodily injuries. Both Lopez and the passenger were transported to MCH for treatment. Investigators found out that the Ram did not curve with the road, which led to the vehicle leaving the roadway onto the dirt. This led to Lopez overcorrecting and getting back into the roadway before sliding onto the sidewalk.

The Ram eventually entered the front yard of 204 E. 100th, and struck a part of the property, a wooden fence, and a part of 206 E. 100th. The vehicle would finally come to a halt when it hit a brick/wooden post holding a front awning together. An odor of alcohol was coming from the inside of the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle sustained fractures on his neck, spine and face, while Lopez sustained lacerations and contusions on his face and both his hands. Lopez also told officers that he did not remember the night.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, officers were able to confirm that Lopez was the driver of the Ram, while the passenger was thrown into the backseat of the Ram after going to a house party.