Odessa man arrested in Miami International Airport brawl

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — An Odessa man was arrested after a brawl broke out in Miami International Airport on Monday night.

32-year-old Alberto Suarez of Odessa was charged with Aggravated Battery on a police officer and resisting an officer without violence according to NBC Miami.

In the arrest report, Suarez was pulling and grabbing officers off of the other man arrested in the incident as they tried to take him into custody.

The video of the brawl has been all over social media that shows large crowds surrounding an officer who was holding someone.

The officer was later seen grabbing for his weapon and eventually treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after being bitten on the head according to NBC Miami.

Suarez was booked into jail, but eventually posted bond.