ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning that customers in the area of 91st Street and Andrews Highway may experience low water pressure on Monday.

According to a City of Odessa spokesperson, a contractor hit a 16" water main in the area.

Crews are on the site of the water main break and the city says the repair is only expected to take a few hours.