ODESSA, Texas — Vehicles in line at the offices of Silva Law Group in Odessa on Wednesday will receive one of 1,000 gift cards to H-E-B, each worth $100, which the group is giving away in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"There are a lot of people who don't have jobs, we're getting calls that there is no money coming in and $100 could help get groceries for the kids, that will go a long way from some families who don't have any income coming in," explained legal assistant Joe Esparza.

Gift cards will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to the first 1,000 vehicles in line. The law group is asking that those in line stay in their vehicles and remain on the north side of the building, located at 1100 S Grant Ave in Odessa.

Silva Law Group, PLLC Silva Law Group, PLLC, Odessa, Texas. 506 likes. Los Abogados de los Norieros ayudamos a la gente lastimada en choques de todos tipos. Si un miembro de su familia a fallesido en un choque, nosotros...

Silva Law Group also made a matching $100,000 donation to the West Texas Food Bank in partnership with the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association.

The donation comes at a time of urgent need for the food bank, as they continue efforts to maintain normal operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

"These gifts come at a time when the West Texas Food Bank is having to go to extraordinary lengths to keep our shelves stocked, and to make sure our 80+ partner agencies in 19 counties have what they need," stated West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell.