Odessa kid to compete at Junior Olympics in track

Cyrus Lujan has been running since the age of two and will be running in the 400 and 800 meter races at the event.

ODESSA, Texas — 11-year-old Cyrus Lujan from Odessa will be competing in the Junior Olympics on August 2.

Lujan will be running in the 400 and 800 meter races at the event. Lujan also has been running since the age of two. The rising 6th grader who will be going to Nimitz Middle School this year will be running in honor of his grandmother who passed away back in 2021.

According to the City of Odessa Facebook page, Lujan said that God and running have helped his family through this tough time. Lujan wants to raise awareness for mental health through his running.