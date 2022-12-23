Odessa Humane Society thankful for blankets during cold weather

The shelter lost power Thursday night and had to move some of the pets to the new facility.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Humane Society is thankful to the community during this freezing weather.

According to the shelter's Facebook page, the building lost power Thursday evening in the middle of below-freezing temperatures.

While the shelter has been working on a new building, it's not quite ready yet. Still, they were able to move about 30 dogs into the new place, which still had power.

The other animals were brought inside the old building and bundled up with blankets.

The humane society thanked the public for all of the blankets that have been donated to the shelter, including a recent donation of 50 blankets by the Odessa chapter of the Prodigal Sons MC club.