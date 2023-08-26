Odessa Housing Finance Corporation holds open house to view 12 new homes

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Housing Finance Corporation held an open house Saturday for buyers to view 12 new homes, all located on the 1200 block of Lamesa Street in South Odessa.
"These houses are coming together with the help of the City of Odessa, Odessa Housing Finance and Grow Odessa," Jill Miller, Executive Director of Odessa Housing Finance Corporation said. "The City and Grow Odessa helped us to be able to do the infrastructure for them, so we're able to help homeowners get $20,000 to go towards their down payment and closing costs if they need it to be able to purchase homes."
Housing Counselors were on site to answer credit and income questions, set up appointments, pull credit and provide information regarding these homes and down payment assistance.
Lenders were also there to answer mortgage questions, requirements and collect general information for pre-approval.
The homes are also more energy-efficient since they are made with cold-formed steel and insulated with foam insulation.