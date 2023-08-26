Odessa Housing Finance Corporation holds open house to view 12 new homes

"These houses are coming together with the help of the City of Odessa, Odessa Housing Finance and Grow Odessa," Jill Miller, Executive Director of Odessa Housing Finance Corporation said. "The City and Grow Odessa helped us to be able to do the infrastructure for them, so we're able to help homeowners get $20,000 to go towards their down payment and closing costs if they need it to be able to purchase homes."