Odessa hospitals to receive funds from City of Odessa via American Rescue Plan Act

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center will be receiving millions in funds to go towards COVID-19 care.
During Tuesday's meeting, Odessa City Council members voted unanimously to award MCH $3 million and ORMC $1 million.
These funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is intended to help families and communities recover from and continue to fight COVID-19.
“Simply put, this money will directly help save lives in the fight against COVID-19,” President and CEO of Medical Center Health System Russell Tippin said in a press release.
MCH says this funding will go towards hiring patient-facing staff to help fight the COVID surge West Texas is facing.
“The fact that we received unanimous support was such a morale boost to our facility, physicians and staff. It validated our local leaders’ commitment to Odessa Regional Medical Center and our joint fight against COVID-19 in our community," said ORMC President Stacey Brown in a press release.