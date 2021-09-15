Odessa hospitals to receive funds from City of Odessa via American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan Act is intended to help families and communities recover from and continue to fight COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center will be receiving millions in funds to go towards COVID-19 care.

During Tuesday's meeting, Odessa City Council members voted unanimously to award MCH $3 million and ORMC $1 million.

These funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is intended to help families and communities recover from and continue to fight COVID-19.

“Simply put, this money will directly help save lives in the fight against COVID-19,” President and CEO of Medical Center Health System Russell Tippin said in a press release.

MCH says this funding will go towards hiring patient-facing staff to help fight the COVID surge West Texas is facing.