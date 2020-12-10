x
Odessa Honor the Blue event kicks off

On Oct. 17, the residents of Odessa will be able to come and honor those who protect and serve the community.
Credit: Odessa Police Department, Wikipedia

ODESSA, Texas — On Oct. 17, the residents of Odessa will be able to show appreciation to those who protect and serve the community. 

Odessa Honor the Blue is an event that will respectfully show honor to the police officers and sheriffs of Odessa. 

The world-renown Chuck Wagon Gang will be catering this honorable event.

Plates are $15 and law enforcement and their families will be able to eat for free.

Donations and money raised will go towards the needs at the Odessa Police Department and the Sheriff's Departments.