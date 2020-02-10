Odessa holding community sweep event for bulky item drop-off

This event will allow Odessa citizens to get rid of bulky items free of charge.

ODESSA, Texas — If you have junk you need to get rid of, your chance is coming up.

A drive-through community sweep event is being held Saturday at Woodson Park in Odessa.

This event will allow Odessa citizens to get rid of bulky items free of charge.

"They drive up with their stuff, they stay in their car with their mask on and city employees will be there to unload and we'll crush it right there on sight," said Darlene Mays, the Code Enforcement education administrator.

While this is a chance to get rid of your extra bulk, they won't accept some items like tree limbs.

If you miss the Saturday opportunity, there will be another chance on October 17 and two more events on November.