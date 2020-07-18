As of June, Odessa's unemployment rate was the highest in Texas

Downturn in the oil and gas industry continues to take a heavy toll on West Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — According to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission, Odessa's June unemployment rate was the highest in the state.

"As of June, we have the highest unemployment rate in the state. We've more or less had double the impact with lower oil prices and COVID," said Odessa Mayor David Turner on Friday.

The data, released monthly, shows employment statistics for 27 other Texas metropolitan areas and cities.

Of those listed, Odessa's unemployment rate of 13% is the highest, comfortably beating the state's average of 8.9%.

Also of note was Midland's comparatively healthier 9.6% unemployment rate. No other West Texas cities were listed by the TWC.

"We're starting to see people go back to work, which is a good thing," said Turner. "We just want to be able to do what we need to as a community to get the COVID numbers down so we can leave the economy open."

Other places seeing significant unemployment include the Brownsville-Harlingen and Beaumont-Port Arthur areas, with rates of 11.2% and 12.8% respectively.

June unemployment dropped statewide from May, during which Odessa had the second highest unemployment rate of areas recorded by the TWC.

With the oil and gas industry in a downturn, many in West Texas have been forced to adapt to new economic challenges. While some are attacking the challenge head-on, others have been forced to look for help.

Statewide, the Texas Workforce Commission itself is facing challenges in adapting to growing numbers of unemployed workers seeking financial support.