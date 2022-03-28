Odessa holds groundbreaking ceremony for new playground at Casa Bella Park

Students from two ECISD schools were able to assist in the creation of the playground design, and were there to help celebrate the groundbreaking.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and the Odessa Parks Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground Monday.

This new playground will be at Casa Bella Park at Maple Avenue and University Boulevard.

It is one of several that will be popping up on Odessa thanks to the public's donations through the Odessa Parks Foundation.

"This has allowed this particular site, along with 23 other park sites that have all received brand new playgrounds at no cost to the tax payers, this will be the 24th playground we will be putting in the parks system," said Steve Patton with the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department.

Students from two ECISD schools were able to assist in the creation of the playground design, and were there to help celebrate the groundbreaking.

A live oak tree was planted on the Burnet and Dallum Elementary School campuses as a thank you for their help.