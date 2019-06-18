ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue will be holding its quarterly awards ceremony on Friday, June 21.

The ceremony will be in the Central Truck room at Central Fire Station, 1100 W 2nd St. The ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m.

OFR will be promoting Joey White to Administrative Assistant Chief and Johnny Prieto to Assistant Fire Marshal.

OFR will also present several firefighters with their one year shields.

The ceremony is open to the public and Odessa Fire Rescue requests your attendance. Refreshments will be served.