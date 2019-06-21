ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue will be held their quarterly awards ceremony on earlier today (Friday).

The ceremony took place at 1:30 in the Central Truck room at Central Fire Station on W 2nd St.

OFR announced the promotion of Joey White to Administrative Assistant Chief and Johnny Prieto to Assistant Fire Marshal.

OFR will also presented several firefighters with their one year shields.

The event was free and open to the public. Follow the awards presentations those in attendance enjoyed refreshments.