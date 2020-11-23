Odessa firefighter killed in Colorado to be laid to rest Monday

His family asks that instead of flowers people donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Michael's name.

ODESSA, Texas — Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a fallen Odessa firefighter Monday.

Michael Mack, 30, died while on a camping trip in Pueblo County, Colorado.

He was with Evan Gaw, another Odessa firefighter. Gaw is accused of shooting and killing Mack and has been charged with second degree murder.

Mack served in the navy after graduating from Midland High School in 2008. He started his job with Odessa Fire Rescue earlier in 2020.

Mack's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Saint Luke's United Methodist in Midland. The church will be live streaming the service on its YouTube page for those who are unable to attend.

His family asks that instead of flowers people donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Michael's name.