ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue welcomed eight new firefighters on February 3.

The new firefighters were welcomed at a badge pinning ceremony at a fire station in Odessa.

"Your safety is our number one concern...and they might be dirty, tired and hungry by the end of the shift, but know that we'll get them home safe," Odessa Fire Chief John Alveraz said.

To learn more about Odessa Fire Rescue you can visit the OFR website.