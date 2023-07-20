Odessa Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

The fire occurred in South Ector County around 5:45 p.m. on July 19.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on July 19 around 5:45 p.m. in South Ector County.

The incident occurred on W. Conestoga Lane and when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an RV and a SUV on fire. The fire was cleared away quickly by the crews and one person was transported to the hospital.

The South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene to help with the incident. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.