The incident occurred on 1883 N Mercury Ave and no injuries were reported.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 1883 N Mercury Ave around 5:30 a.m. on November 24.

The structure is approximately 5,625 square feet and it was 100% involved.

Odessa Fire Rescue crews are still on the scene at this time. The cause for this is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.