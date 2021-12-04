Odessa Fire Rescue responds to structure fire in Odessa

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of Honeysuckle.

A single-story residential structure was heavily involved in fire with multiple exposure threatened.

Crews were able to locate a shed into the back yard of the primary fire residence with active fire showing.

The primary residence had already ignited and was burning near the eves.

Both the primary residence and shed were a total loss.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was later released.