Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fire at Appleridge Apartments

Four units were damaged in the fire, but no one was injured.
Credit: OFR

ODESSA, Texas — A fire damaged four units, displacing four families, at the Appleridge Apartments Monday afternoon, according to a City of Odessa spokesperson.

Around 2:23 p.m., Odessa Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire at the complex.

When crews arrived on scene, they found an active fire on the first level. The fire then traveled to the neighboring units.

Investigation revealed that the fire was an accident, caused by a maintenance worker who was soldering a pipe.

No injuries were reported and Red Cross was notified.

