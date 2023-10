The City of Odessa posted on their Facebook page that a crash happened at W. 22nd St. and Santa Monica Ave. Upon arrival by OFR, a car was found in a ditch.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa posted on their Facebook page that a two vehicle crash happened Monday night.

In the post it says Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at W. 22nd St. and Santa Monica Ave.

When OFR arrived, they saw a collision between two vehicles and one of the the cars ended up in a drainage ditch.

The City of Odessa said three people were transported to the hospital.