ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire in northwest Odessa.

The fire is near E. 67th Street and Andrews Highway.

The City of Odessa has issued a shelter in place for houses and businesses near the fire. If you are in the area you are advised to close your doors and windows.

The fire appears to be coming from Brenntag Southwest, a chemical storage and distribution site.

