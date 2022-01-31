Odessa Fire Rescue releases details on weekend truck explosion

ODESSA, Texas —
Odessa Fire Rescue held a press conference Monday to discuss an explosion in Odessa that happened Sunday night.
According to OFR, a truck carrying fracking chemicals exploded in the 9000 block of W 26th Street.
Battalion Chief Bradley Reese said it happened in a residential area, but no one was injured.
“It was in a residential area, so it was scary for those neighbors,” Reese said. “They obviously felt that explosion, so we got a lot of calls on it, but luckily nobody was injured.”
The fire took about 30 minutes to put out, and the scene was cleared in about two hours.
This is all the information we have on the situation. We will update this story if more details become available.