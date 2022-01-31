Odessa Fire Rescue releases details on weekend truck explosion

A truck carrying chemicals exploded in the 9000 block of W 26th Street.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue held a press conference Monday to discuss an explosion in Odessa that happened Sunday night.

According to OFR, a truck carrying fracking chemicals exploded in the 9000 block of W 26th Street.

Battalion Chief Bradley Reese said it happened in a residential area, but no one was injured.

“It was in a residential area, so it was scary for those neighbors,” Reese said. “They obviously felt that explosion, so we got a lot of calls on it, but luckily nobody was injured.”

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out, and the scene was cleared in about two hours.