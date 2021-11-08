Odessa Fire Rescue investigates weekend apartment fire

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Monday, a spokesperson for the City of Odessa provided information on an apartment fire that happened in the city over the weekend.
On Saturday at approximately 7:39 p.m., Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of N Dixie. The fire was contained to a building of the Ashford Apartments.
All occupants were evacuated with no reported injuries and the Red Cross was notified.
The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's division of OFR.