Odessa Fire Rescue investigates weekend apartment fire

All occupants were evacuated without any reported injuries.

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Monday, a spokesperson for the City of Odessa provided information on an apartment fire that happened in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 7:39 p.m., Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of N Dixie. The fire was contained to a building of the Ashford Apartments.

All occupants were evacuated with no reported injuries and the Red Cross was notified.