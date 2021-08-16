Odessa Fire Rescue breaks ground on new station

Station 6 will be located on the southwest corner of Penbrook and Grandview.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa is getting another fire station to help cut down on long response times.

Station 6 had its groundbreaking on Aug. 16. The new station will be located on the southwest corner of Grandview and Penbrook, near the Buffalo Wild Wings.

It will replace the original Station 6, that has been active since the 1950's.

"We recognized the need that fire Station 6 was in bad shape," Saul Ortega, Odessa Fire Rescue Assistant Operations Chief said. "It was built in 1959 and had many renovations to it. We've outgrown it, the fire trucks are bigger now than they were in the 1950's."

The station will house a fire truck and ambulance, with extra space for a second ambulance if needed.