Odessa Family YMCA to host 'Swimming with Superior' event on April 30

The event will be available to the public on a first come first serve basis and limited to 30 people.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA will team up with Superior HealthPlan to host a free night of swimming called 'Swimming with Superior'.

The event will take place on April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Williams Aquatic Center.

“We’re excited to announce our first free swimming event through our partnership with Superior HealthPlan,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “The goal of our partnership is to transform the health of the community one person at a time.”