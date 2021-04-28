Odessa Family YMCA to host 'Swimming with Superior' event on April 30

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA will team up with Superior HealthPlan to host a free night of swimming called 'Swimming with Superior'.
The event will take place on April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Williams Aquatic Center.
“We’re excited to announce our first free swimming event through our partnership with Superior HealthPlan,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “The goal of our partnership is to transform the health of the community one person at a time.”
The event will be open to the public, but limited to only 30 people. So, it will be a first come, first serve basis event.