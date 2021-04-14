Odessa Family YMCA to hold Health Kids Day after a year hiatus

The event will take place on Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mike Neely Park.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA will hold its Healthy Kids Day on April 17 after taking a year off.

This event is free to the public and will take place at Mike Neely Park from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will be several health and wellness activities for children. Healthy snacks and a free lunch will be given out to the kids as well.

“We’re very excited to bring back Healthy Kids Day this year,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “It’s not only a chance for Odessans to get to know us and the programs we have to offer, but they also get to know the other businesses and organizations that make our community so wonderful.”

Other attractions at the event include a fire truck and ambulance for kids to explore, and performances from the Permian HS band and local dance companies.