Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground

Students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground in March after working with the parks department to design the park.
Credit: ECISD

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park.

Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park.

Students were there for the ribbon cutting as well Steve Patton, Director of Odessa's Parks and Recreation Department.

According to Odessa City Councilman Mark Matta, the playground was funded not by tax dollars but rather the optional $1 extra paid on the water bill by citizens.

