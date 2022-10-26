Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground

Students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground in March after working with the parks department to design the park.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park.

Students were there for the ribbon cutting as well Steve Patton, Director of Odessa's Parks and Recreation Department.