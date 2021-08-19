Odessa Downtown Lions Club donates insulin syringes to MCH

These syringes will help uninsured and underinsured families dealing with diabetes.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System received a big donation on Thursday.

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club donated around 70,000 insulin syringes to the hospital.

These syringes will help uninsured and underinsured families dealing with diabetes.

Dr. Javier Morales, Service Chairman for the Lions Club was in attendance for the donation," as well as Kelly Evans, president of the chapter.

"A lion's motto is to serve, and if there's need we want to meet it," Evans said.

"You know at Odessa Downtown we're always looking for ways to serve our community and fill needs, and as you know diabetes is something we see a lot in our community," Morales said.