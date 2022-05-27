Odessa dog owner reunites with dog after two years

The dog, Zorro, was brought to the Odessa Animal Shelter and his microchip was used to reunite the owner and dog.

ODESSA, Texas — A dog owner in Odessa has reunited with his dog, Zorro, after two years.

The owner adopted Zorro back in 2019, but around a year later, he lost Zorro. When Zorro was brought to the Odessa Animal Shelter recently, his microchip was scanned and they were able to figure out who his owner was.

The owner made his way to the shelter and had an emotional reunion with Zorro.