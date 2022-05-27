x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Odessa dog owner reunites with dog after two years

The dog, Zorro, was brought to the Odessa Animal Shelter and his microchip was used to reunite the owner and dog.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — A dog owner in Odessa has reunited with his dog, Zorro, after two years. 

The owner adopted Zorro back in 2019, but around a year later, he lost Zorro. When Zorro was brought to the Odessa Animal Shelter recently, his microchip was scanned and they were able to figure out who his owner was. 

The owner made his way to the shelter and had an emotional reunion with Zorro. 

The Odessa Animal Shelter posted this to show people about the importance of microchips. They are available at the shelter for $15. No appointment is needed and if you buy one, you will get the other one for free. 

Credit: Odessa Police Department

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Graduation: Safe Night to begin on May 27