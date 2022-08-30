Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district set to receive record amount of funding

Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated in Austin for the plan that ended up being unanimously approved.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved a record $3 billion in funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district.

Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the plan in Austin, and it ended up passing via a unanimous vote.

“Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing of the past one day if the state continues to prioritize our transportation needs in the future as it has over the last few years,” Landgraf said. “We have seen transportation spending in our region increase by more than 700% over the last ten years, and the passage of the 2023 UTP means even more is in the works for the next decade. I'm thankful to Governor Abbott, Chairman Bugg and the rest of the transportation commissioners for keeping their word and prioritizing transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin.”

The UTP, or Unified Transportation Program, is a 10-year plan by TxDOT that aims to improve transportation across the state.

Funding from the 2023 UTP will positively impact I-20, Loop 338, US 385, SH 115, SH 191 and FM 1882 in a myriad of ways.

“This not only demonstrates honesty and integrity, but intelligence as well, as the state highway fund is set to receive its largest ever transfer of oil and gas severance tax revenue here in a few days,” Landgraf said. “Texas leaders now understand that investing in Permian Basin roads benefits the entire state. The more we produce, the more revenue the state has for public education, highways and the Rainy Day Fund. I’m proud Texas is stepping up where it matters most regardless of what happens in Washington D.C. or on Wall Street.”

When the state fiscal year officially begins on September 1, 2022, the State Highway Fund is projected to receive a $3.58 billion transfer of oil and natural gas production tax revenue.