Odessa Development Corporation partners with Nacero Inc. to build a multi-billion lower carbon gasoline manufacturing facility in Ector County

The $6.5-$7.0 billion project will be split into two phases to produce Gasoline from natural gas in Penwell, Texas.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Development Corporation will partner with a Houston-based Nacero Inc. to build a multi-billion dollar lower carbon gasoline manufacturing facility in Ector County.

Phase one will produce 70,000 barrels per day, while phase two will increase the capacity to 100,000 barrels per day.

Penwell was ultimately selected for the location of the new facility site by the Odessa Development Corporation and Economic Development Department of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

“Ector County is the ideal location for us,” said Nacero President and Chief Executive Officer Jay McKenna. “From a geographic and logistics standpoint you can’t beat it. We will be a major new market and beneficial home for the natural gas that is currently flared in the Permian Basin. Our zero-sulfur gasoline will reduce ground level ozone in cities across Texas and the Southwest, which is causing illness and limiting economic growth.”

Nacero said they plan to engage with the community and education institutions to hep residents understand the purpose of this facility.