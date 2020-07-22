Odessa Development Corporation announces "The Permian Fuels America"

TPFA is focused on promoting resources to retain the current Permian Basin work force in the midst of this economic downturn

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday, the Odessa Development Corporation announced the formation of a new strategic advisory committee called The Permian Fuels America.

TPFA is focused on promoting resources to retain the current Permian Basin work force in the midst of this economic downturn.

In addition, TPFA is driving collaborative industry initiatives to permanently change the vulnerability of American oil and gas production to the manipulation of foreign entities.

Earlier this year, ODC retained The Perryman Group to perform an economic impact study of the factors facing the Permian Basin Energy Sector in the midst of the pandemic.

The creation of TPFA was a direct result of the findings and recommendations in the Perryman report.

The ODC has asked Kirk Edwards, a well-known Odessan advocate and businessman, and president of Latigo Petroleum, to lead the committee.

Upon agreeing to Chair the committee, Edwards began recruiting prominent business leaders and community advocates from Midland and Odessa.

The ODC plans to discuss the campaign with President Trump when he visits Odessa at the end of July.

"There is no single answer to the issues presented by the oil and gas industry’s massive oil glut complicated by the reduced demand for energy from the COVID-19 pandemic," Edwards said. "We are looking at everything possible from a local to a national level.”

TPFA has also launched a website to provide more information and resources to individuals needing assistance or businesses needing help due to recent economic hardships.

Businesses, individuals, and non-profits who have programs and resources that can provide assistance, especially to the local workforce, are encouraged to contact the Odessa Development Corporation.

