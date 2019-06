ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Convention and Visitors Bureau has undergone a name change.

The CVB has rebranded itself as Discover Odessa. This is also a part of a call to action for locals and visitors to discover the city like never before.

Those who use the hashtag #DiscoverOdessa in Instagram posts will receive extra entries into a giveaway.

