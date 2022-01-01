Odessa COVID-19 testing center experiences rise in demand for tests

About a month ago, City of Odessa Incident Command partnered with Curative to offer COVID-19 PCR tests. An increase in daily testing has been seen since then.

ODESSA, Texas — About a month ago, City of Odessa Incident Command partnered with Curative to offer COVID-19 PCR tests.

Joey White, Assistant Fire Chief with Odessa Fire Rescue, told NewsWest 9 big changes have been seen in the number of people getting tested in just a short time frame.

"When we first opened the testing site back at the end of November, it was kind of slow," said White. "Now if you go by there, those numbers have picked up and they are probably doing 50 to 100 tests a day at this location."

White said that the PCR test detects generic material from the COVID-19 virus.

"The PCR tests are actually used to direct screen for the presence of the viral RNA," said White. "This is detectable in the body before antibodies form, and even before the symptoms of the disease are present. The test results are back in 24 to 48 hours."

City leaders hope this testing site alleviates some of the financial worries the virus may cause.

"It's anywhere from $100 to $200 to go get tested," said White. "This testing site is at no cost to you. If you have insurance, they will check your insurance, and if you don't, it's free. So, if you don't have insurance you're not going to be required to pay anything at this location."

White said he will continue to emphasize the seriousness of the virus.

"I think it's important for people to get tested, so if they are infected they can isolate themselves away from everybody else," said White. "If you get tested and find out you're positive, you can take that personal responsibility and tell your family and friends that you have been around to isolate themselves too."