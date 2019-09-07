JEFFERSON COUNTY, Neb. — The Jefferson County Sheriff said a suspect in a homicide led them to the body Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Nels Sorenson, Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, TX brought authorities to a ditch southeast of Fairbury where they found a deceased man.

The name of the victim has not been released. Sheriff Sorensen does not believe Gilbert and the victim knew each other.

Gilbert was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and improper disposal of human remains.

Caitlyn Grable, 21 also from Odessa, TX was charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Jefferson County authorities arrested Gilbert and Grable Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s units were dispatched to the residence at 1504 D Street in Fairbury. With the assistance of the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, a perimeter was set up and several nearby houses were evacuated.

A hostage negotiator with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office used a public address system on a patrol vehicle to make contact with the two subjects.

Originally, it was reported that the Sheriff's Office was looking for Justin Crenshaw. A continued investigation has determined that Crenshaw was not involved in the incident.

On July 4, Jefferson County authorities were given information on a possible homicide that took place on July 1st at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury.

The investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes that there is no threat to the public at this time.