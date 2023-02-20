Odessa College vs Midland College basketball teams compete to benefit Crisis Center of West Texas

Both women's and men's basketball games will be played tonight at 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

ODESSA, Texas — On February 20, Odessa College and Midland College basketball teams will be competing against each other to benefit the Crisis Center of West Texas.

Both men's and women's teams will be playing tonight with the women's game starting at 5:45 p.m., and the men's game starting at 7:30 p.m. These games will serve as fundraiser and supply drives for the Crisis Center, which provides services for sheltering victims of domestic and sexual abuse in West Texas.

All of the ticket proceeds will go directly to the Crisis Center, and there will also be contestants named for the Crisis Center's Dancing with the Stars event. The greatest needs of donated supplies are shampoos, conditioner, body wash, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, hair dryers, curling irons, and many other items. Tickets for the event are $5, while it is completely free for OC students and staff.