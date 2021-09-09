Odessa College, TTUHSC partner for nursing program

This partnership will make it easier for OC nursing students to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing through TTUHSC.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College and Texas Tech University Health Science Center's School of Nursing have announced a partnership to help increase the number of BSN-prepared nurses across Texas.

OC President Greg Williams and Dr. Sharon Cannon, Regional Dean for TTUHSC School of Nursing, were in attendance for the announcement.

To learn more about the TTUHSC program, click or tap here. To learn more about the Odessa College program, click or tap here.