Odessa College to require all employees to be fully vaccinated

Employees must show proof of vaccination that indicates full or partially vaccinated by January 10.

ODESSA, Texas — All Odessa College employees are required to be fully vaccinated no later than February 9.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, employees will have to either get one dose of a single dose vaccine no later than January 26 or obtain the first dose of a two-dose vaccine no later than January 9 and the second dose no later than January 26.

After getting the final dose no later than January 26, employees will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The employees are required to set up their own appointments, but Human Resources will be their to assist in tracking leave time.

Employees must submit a vaccination status document to Odessa College no later than January 10. Employees will have to let the college know whether they are full vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Odessa College considers acceptable proof of vaccination status by either showing a record of immunization from a healthcare provider or pharmacy, a copy of the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a copy of medical records documenting the vaccination, a copy of immunization records from a public health, state, or tribal immunization information system, or a copy of any other documentation that contains the type of vaccine administered, date of administration, and the name of the healthcare professional or clinic site.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to get tested at least once every seven days and must provide documentation of the most recent COVID-19 test results to Human Resources no later than the seventh day following the date on which the employee last provided a test result.

If an employee is not a work for a time period of seven days, then they must be tested for COVID-19 within seven days prior to returning to work and also show documentation of that test result to Human Resources.