The drill, happening Friday, will include simulated gunfire and role-playing law enforcement, fire rescue and EMT personnel.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will be holding an active shooter drill on Friday at the Learning Resources Center and Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School.

People in the area can expect to hear simulated gunfire and see role-playing law enforcement, fire rescue and EMT personnel.

The drill is intended to simulate an actual active shooter situation, so it is important that those on campus take it seriously.