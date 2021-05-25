Odessa College to begin offering Community Rappelling Days on May 28

The course provides the basics for beginner level rope rappelling.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College Community Rappelling Days are set to begin on May 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Odessa College Safety Training Center and OC Rappel Tower.

The course will provide the basics and skills needed for beginner level rope rappelling.

There are some prerequisites that are needed to be met to participate in the course.