Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program

ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call.

Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday.

For the next two years, they'll switch between learning in the classroom and getting hands-on experience at a Ford or Lincoln dealership.

Automotive and Diesel Technology Program director Robert Turner said this extensive training even goes beyond gas powered cars.

“Starting this semester, we implemented the hybrid and battery electric vehicle training,” Turner said. “So, our students, one of the goals here at OC and the auto and diesel program, is not to just teach students for today, but to give them the future. So, our students can come out more qualified than a lot of the techs in the field right now.”

Once they finish the program, students will have earned an associate degree and several Ford certifications.