Odessa College hosts skilled workforce competition

"The skills are in demand, we need culinary arts, welders, brick layers, we need construction, those are the trades we need, hands on trade skills."

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — High schoolers from all over West Texas were in Odessa Friday to show off their skills when it came to cooking, baking, serving and welding.

This was all part of a competition for a group that wants to make sure our country has a skilled workforce. This year's competition was held at Odessa College.

"The skills are in demand, we need culinary arts, welders, brick layers, we need construction, those are the trades we need, hands on trade skills," said Raymond Bannert of SkillsUSA District 2.

"Welding changed my life and if you touch anything, this morning I left my home and came here and everything that we're going to touch, there is some kind of welding involved," said Syed Naqvi, Department Chair at Odessa College for Industrial Technology.

A lot of the skills that were showcased today can turn into lucrative jobs.

"They can learn skills and go out and make a lot of money" said Naqvi. "There's a lot of opportunity for the welding students"

The top chefs, bakers and welders will make their way to the finals against the top competitors across the state.

"We'll have our winners and the winners here will know, the people competing today will find out next week and we'll take the top students in welding and the culinary arts and we'll take the top students in district two and compete in the other districts," said Bannert.