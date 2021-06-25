Odessa College receives seven million dollar donation from Mackenzie Scott and Dan Dewett

The two of them plan to give the majority of their wealth to address some of society's most pressing problems.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has received a seven million dollar gift from Mackenzie Scott and her husband Dan Dewett.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The two are wealthy philanthropists who are part of what's called 'The Giving Pledge.'

The group has pledged to give the majority of their wealth to address some of society's most pressing problems.

Odessa College says it's the biggest single donation they've ever received.

"Looking forward to working with our campus colleagues and our board of trustees to find out the most effective way to use those dollars," said Odessa College President Dr. Gregory Williams. "We know we have our Vision 2030+ campaign going and we want to see how we can us those dollars within the framework."

The Vision 2030+ campaign involves several projects for the school by 2030.