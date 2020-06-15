ODESSA, Texas — The pool at the Odessa College Sports Center is ready to reopen.

Beginning Monday June 15, the pool will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m., and from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday's it will only be opening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

On the weekends, you can swim from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday or from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Be aware that social distancing is still in effect. Only one swim lane and two lap lanes will be open.

RELATED: City of Midland announces opening date, hours for aquatic facilities

RELATED: Andrews Splash Park opens for the summer Tuesday