Odessa College holds 13th annual Drive to Success Finale

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College is holding its 13th Annual Drive to Success Finale Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Sewell Auto Tech.

During the event, one lucky student will win a 2021 Ford Mustang.

Students have been raising Drive to Success points by doing things that improve their success in college throughout the school year.

Seven student finalists were announced during a drawing last week. The finalists are Mary Gogins, Isabella Vazquez, Maria Fierro, Pete Flores, Anselam Nwaugo, Sophia McVay and Angela Hernandez-Bencomo.

These finalists will stand beside one of seven vehicles. The key fobs of the vehicles they are standing by will then be placed into a fishbowl.

OC President Gregory D. Williams will then choose one key from the bowl at random and press the alarm button.

The participant standing next to the vehicle whose alarm goes off will win the grand prize, a blue 2021 Ford Mustang. The rest of the finalists will each get a cash award of $200.

The student who earned the most drive to success points, Sophia McVay, will also be presented with a $1,000 check.